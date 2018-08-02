Brokers Offer Predictions for Welltower Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Welltower in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Fleming now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 target price on Welltower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 target price on Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Welltower to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Welltower from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $62.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.22. Welltower has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $75.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth $107,000. Motco bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth $114,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth $115,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.66%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

