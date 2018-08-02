Brokerages Set USG Co. (USG) PT at $41.40

USG Co. (NYSE:USG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of USG from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of USG from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “$43.10” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of USG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of USG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of USG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 12th.

Get USG alerts:

USG traded up $0.02, hitting $43.17, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 48,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,065. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. USG has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $43.40.

USG (NYSE:USG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.21 million. USG had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.01%. USG’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. equities analysts predict that USG will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew F. Hilzinger sold 34,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,929.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,281.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $647,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,363.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,202 shares of company stock valued at $12,900,867 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of USG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of USG during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of USG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USG during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of USG during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USG Company Profile

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for USG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.