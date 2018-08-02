Brokerages Set Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Price Target at $265.40

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $235,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,073.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 430 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.33, for a total value of $100,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,390,836 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cooper Companies by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies traded up $1.63, reaching $260.66, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 8,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,049. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $216.47 and a one year high of $261.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The medical device company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

