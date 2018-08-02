Brokerages Set $35.00 Price Target for Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $35.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lawson Products an industry rank of 14 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Lawson Products in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 1,634.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 8,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lawson Products traded up $0.10, reaching $27.75, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.25 million, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $90.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.01%. sell-side analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

