Brokerages Set $23.50 Target Price for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $23.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $104.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.36 million. research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other news, Director Rick Hays bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $49,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,853.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 103,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 392,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.