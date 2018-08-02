Brokerages Expect Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.81. Suncor Energy reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.51%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

