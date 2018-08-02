Brokerages Expect Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) to announce sales of $168.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.00 million and the lowest is $161.50 million. Stratasys posted sales of $169.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $672.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $664.00 million to $681.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $698.10 million per share, with estimates ranging from $676.96 million to $707.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Stratasys from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,428,000 after buying an additional 50,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 359,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 66,641 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 91,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

