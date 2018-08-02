Brokerages Expect Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (RVLT) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Revolution Lighting Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Revolution Lighting Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Revolution Lighting Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Revolution Lighting Technologies.

Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Revolution Lighting Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 32.91%.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Revolution Lighting Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Revolution Lighting Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 53,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Lighting Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. 7,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,939. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.53. Revolution Lighting Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $7.89.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

