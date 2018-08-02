Brokerages Expect Dixie Group Inc (DXYN) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Dixie Group an industry rank of 250 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dixie Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dixie Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dixie Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 60,229 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Dixie Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 763,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 106,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dixie Group by 25.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 603,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 120,979 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 1,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,917. Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.06.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. analysts predict that Dixie Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

