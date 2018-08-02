Brokerages Expect Dixie Group Inc (DXYN) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Dixie Group an industry rank of 250 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dixie Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dixie Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ DXYN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 1,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,917. Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.06.
Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. analysts predict that Dixie Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.
