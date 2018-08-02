Brokerages Anticipate iPic Entertainment Inc (IPIC) to Announce ($0.47) Earnings Per Share

Shares of iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $15.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given iPic Entertainment an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get iPic Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iPic Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th.

IPIC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. iPic Entertainment has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.74 million. equities research analysts predict that iPic Entertainment will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iPic Entertainment (IPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iPic Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPic Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.