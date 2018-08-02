Brokerages Anticipate Davita Inc (DVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) to announce $2.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Davita’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.87 billion and the highest is $3.06 billion. Davita posted sales of $3.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Davita will report full-year sales of $11.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $12.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Davita.

Get Davita alerts:

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.94%. Davita’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Davita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

Shares of Davita traded up $3.76, hitting $74.10, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. Davita has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $80.71.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,264 shares of Davita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $86,912.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,697,798.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William L. Roper sold 1,505 shares of Davita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $102,671.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,125.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,107 shares of company stock valued at $211,976 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Davita by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Davita in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Davita in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Davita in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Davita in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.