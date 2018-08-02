Brokerages Anticipate Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). Coupa Software posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 24.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on COUP. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.59.

In related news, SVP Ravi Thakur sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $31,423.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,539 shares in the company, valued at $352,335.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $42,337.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,206.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,201 shares of company stock valued at $18,347,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 111.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,720,000 after purchasing an additional 226,498 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $793,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 14.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 220,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 33.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 163.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 403,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,958. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $67.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -81.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

