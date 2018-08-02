Brokerages Anticipate Caladrius Biosciences Inc (CLBS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) to post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.28.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the first quarter worth $110,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 321.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the first quarter worth $197,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences traded down $0.08, hitting $5.02, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 6,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,064. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a cell therapy development company with product candidates in development based on multiple technology platforms and targeting autoimmune and cardiology indications. The Company’s lead product candidate, CLBS03, is a T regulatory cell (Treg) clinical Phase II therapy targeting adolescents with recent-onset type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) using the patient’s own numerically and functionally enhanced Tregs.

