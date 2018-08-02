Brokerages Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $518.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.34 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.34.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions opened at $12.45 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $16.13.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Michael Klayko purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $50,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,783.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard J. Poulton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

