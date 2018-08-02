Broderick Brian C Has $1.65 Million Position in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Celgene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price target on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Celgene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down from $123.00) on shares of Celgene in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.85.

Shares of Celgene opened at $90.19 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $74.13 and a 12 month high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.28% and a net margin of 19.81%. Celgene’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 27,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $2,182,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Alles bought 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.60 per share, with a total value of $99,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,472,301.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,365. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

