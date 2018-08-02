Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Stake Raised by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,092,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 236,195 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $36,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,638,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,209 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 49.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,493,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,426 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 62.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,004,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,728,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after purchasing an additional 90,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5,945.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,135,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRX. ValuEngine upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Brixmor Property Group opened at $17.61 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $313.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director John Schreiber acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $168,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 228,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,825.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,090 shares of company stock valued at $339,091. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group, a real estate investment trust (REIT), is a leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air shopping centers. The Company's more than 475 retail centers comprise 82 million square feet in established trade areas across the nation and are supported by a diverse mix of highly productive non-discretionary and value-oriented retailers, as well as consumer-oriented service providers.

