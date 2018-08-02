Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BRX. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of Brixmor Property Group traded up $0.07, reaching $17.68, on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 172,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,167. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $313.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 11,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $168,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Schreiber purchased 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,090 shares of company stock worth $339,091 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, a real estate investment trust (REIT), is a leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air shopping centers. The Company's more than 475 retail centers comprise 82 million square feet in established trade areas across the nation and are supported by a diverse mix of highly productive non-discretionary and value-oriented retailers, as well as consumer-oriented service providers.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.