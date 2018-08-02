Bristow Group (BRS) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) traded down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $13.26. 669,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 635,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bristow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $506.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.94.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.63 million. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Bristow Group Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 661.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 607,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 527,444 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 41,599 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after purchasing an additional 315,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 2,105.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 363,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy companies in Europe Caspian, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers helicopter charter services to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations.

