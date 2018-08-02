Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 8,730 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 718,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,339,000 after purchasing an additional 36,261 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF opened at $43.55 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

