Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $19.82 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc (CME)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,625,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,269,000 after buying an additional 251,413 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in CME Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,164,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,088,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,545,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,980,000 after buying an additional 528,198 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,227,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,131,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CME Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,216,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,679,000 after buying an additional 59,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.51, for a total transaction of $42,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,404.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $3,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,244,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,896. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on CME Group from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.29.

NASDAQ CME opened at $161.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $174.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 111.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

