Braskem (BAK) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Braskem (NYSE:BAK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Braskem earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the energy company an impact score of 46.2896364525184 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Braskem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HSBC upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Braskem opened at $28.95 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. Braskem has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Braskem had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Braskem will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. Its Basic Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, such as ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; BTX products comprising benzene, para-xylene, and toluene; fuels, including automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary butyl ether, and methyl tertiary butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; and aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenates solvents, as well as specialties, such as isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

