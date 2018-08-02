Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 4,191 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.31 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.61.

Altria Group opened at $58.08 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.00% and a return on equity of 48.88%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

