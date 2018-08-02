Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 5,819 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 126.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $82.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $86.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

