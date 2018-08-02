Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $1.16 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 716.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $273.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.94.

SIVB opened at $313.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $159.44 and a twelve month high of $333.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.56. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $659.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kate Mitchell sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.78, for a total transaction of $231,992.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,186.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total transaction of $152,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,487 shares of company stock worth $1,714,575. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.