Bp Plc Purchases Shares of 103,000 Gentex Co. (GNTX)

Bp Plc purchased a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 103,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,032,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,218,000 after acquiring an additional 214,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gentex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,378,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,817,000 after acquiring an additional 178,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,394,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,436 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,332,000 after acquiring an additional 60,027 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Gentex by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,467,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,789,000 after acquiring an additional 510,205 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex opened at $22.68 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $454.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

