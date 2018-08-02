Bp Plc Invests $2.16 Million in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) Stock

Bp Plc purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 244,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 41.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 515,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 152,176 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 158,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the second quarter worth $1,255,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 15.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 108,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 15.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 107,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

NYSE MBT opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 45.69%. analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.