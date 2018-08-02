BP (BP) Given a GBX 730 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

BP (LON:BP) has been given a GBX 730 ($9.59) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BP. Barclays restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.87) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.55) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 565 ($7.42) price objective on BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BP from GBX 535 ($7.03) to GBX 530 ($6.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 610.95 ($8.03).

LON:BP opened at GBX 556.70 ($7.31) on Tuesday. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 436.95 ($5.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 536.20 ($7.05).

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 572 ($7.52) per share, for a total transaction of £314.60 ($413.35). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 161 shares of company stock worth $93,417.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

