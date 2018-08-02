Boxlight (BOXL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Boxlight Corporation is an educational technology development company. It offers interactive educational products which consist of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. Boxlight Corporation is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers set a $9.00 target price on shares of Boxlight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. analysts expect that Boxlight will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

