Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.89 million for the quarter. Boston Pizza Royalties had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 63.48%.

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties traded down C$0.01, reaching C$20.39, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 7,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,313. Boston Pizza Royalties has a 12 month low of C$19.36 and a 12 month high of C$23.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th.

About Boston Pizza Royalties

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

