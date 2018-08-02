Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,496,754 shares, a growth of 93.6% from the June 29th total of 1,289,376 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,286,011 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research firms have commented on BAH. Citigroup boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.

In other news, insider Gary D. Labovich sold 18,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $782,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 1,859 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $78,710.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,600 shares of company stock worth $15,238,442 in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,783,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,272,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,996,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,510,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,492,000 after purchasing an additional 82,435 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,219,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,208,000 after purchasing an additional 133,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,178,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,623,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton opened at $47.16 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $47.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

