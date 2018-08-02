Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Earns “Hold” Rating from Drexel Hamilton

Drexel Hamilton restated their hold rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

“We are adjusting our FY 2019 estimates to reflect 1Q’19. For FY 2019 we are raising our revenue estimate from $6.5B to $6.6B, our EBITDA from $621M to $635M, and our to $2.46. We are establishing FY 2020 estimates of $7.0B in revenue, $699M in Adjusted EPS.”,” Drexel Hamilton’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.30.

BAH opened at $47.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.81%.

In related news, insider Gary D. Labovich sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $746,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,457,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,600 shares of company stock worth $15,238,442 in the last 90 days. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 105,345 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,178,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,623,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 87,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

