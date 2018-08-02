Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,984 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $225,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total transaction of $599,139.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Booking opened at $2,023.13 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,630.56 and a 1-year high of $2,228.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.68 by $1.32. Booking had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,050.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,172.87.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

