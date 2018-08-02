Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Position Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $6,448,282,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $1,378,227,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $1,158,506,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Booking by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 299,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,132,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total value of $599,139.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,050.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Booking from $2,275.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,172.87.

BKNG opened at $2,023.13 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,630.56 and a 52-week high of $2,228.99. The firm has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.68 by $1.32. Booking had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

