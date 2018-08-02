Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Holdings Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 0.5% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.10% of Booking worth $98,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Booking by 12.6% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Booking by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,260.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,275.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,050.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,172.87.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total value of $599,139.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking opened at $2,023.13 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,630.56 and a twelve month high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.68 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 18.90%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

