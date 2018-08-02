Bojangles (BOJA) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Bojangles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bojangles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. CL King lowered Bojangles from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bojangles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.86.
BOJA stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $487.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. Bojangles has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bojangles in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bojangles by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bojangles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Bojangles by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 37,221 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bojangles by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 91,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bojangles
Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 764 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 439 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.
