Bojangles (BOJA) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Bojangles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bojangles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. CL King lowered Bojangles from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bojangles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.86.

BOJA stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $487.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. Bojangles has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.53 million. Bojangles had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bojangles will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bojangles in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bojangles by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bojangles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Bojangles by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 37,221 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bojangles by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 91,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bojangles

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 764 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 439 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

