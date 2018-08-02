Bojangles (BOJA) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $542-547 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $560.61 million.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOJA. BidaskClub raised Bojangles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. TheStreet raised Bojangles from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. CL King downgraded Bojangles from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bojangles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bojangles currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.86.
Shares of Bojangles traded down $0.20, reaching $13.10, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 337,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,130. The company has a market cap of $482.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37. Bojangles has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Bojangles Company Profile
Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 764 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 439 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.
