Bojangles (BOJA) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $542-547 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $560.61 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOJA. BidaskClub raised Bojangles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. TheStreet raised Bojangles from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. CL King downgraded Bojangles from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bojangles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bojangles currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.86.

Shares of Bojangles traded down $0.20, reaching $13.10, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 337,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,130. The company has a market cap of $482.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37. Bojangles has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Bojangles had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Bojangles will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bojangles Company Profile

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 764 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 439 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

