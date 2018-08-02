Bojangles (BOJA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Bojangles had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bojangles updated its FY18 guidance to $0.66-0.73 EPS.

Shares of Bojangles traded down $0.20, reaching $13.10, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 337,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,130. The firm has a market cap of $482.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37. Bojangles has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bojangles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bojangles from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bojangles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, CL King lowered shares of Bojangles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 764 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 439 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

