Boeing Co (BA) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 5.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 62,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Boeing by 5.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,216,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000,000 after acquiring an additional 62,608 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $2,283,000. Wealthfront Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 25,589 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,068 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total value of $762,545.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,290,284.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $3,097,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at $9,593,656.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $325.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $289.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.49.

NYSE BA opened at $352.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $230.94 and a 12 month high of $374.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 2,344.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

