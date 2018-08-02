Bob Evans Farms (BOBE) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.09

Headlines about Bob Evans Farms (NASDAQ:BOBE) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bob Evans Farms earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 47.3010799298384 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Bob Evans Farms remained flat at $$77.01 during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Bob Evans Farms has a 1-year low of $47.28 and a 1-year high of $79.70.

Bob Evans Farms Company Profile

Bob Evans Farms, Inc (Bob Evans) is a producer and distributor of refrigerated potato, pasta and vegetable-based side dishes, pork sausage, and a variety of refrigerated and frozen food items under the Bob Evans and Owens or Country Creek brand names. The Company’s food products are distributed to customers throughout the United States.

