BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $5.94 Million Stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 1,198.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,094 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.24% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLA. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 151.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 134,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 81,202 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,036,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,132,000 after purchasing an additional 137,434 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William Lis sold 5,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $231,158.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,202.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTLA. ValuEngine downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals opened at $36.82 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $64.56.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.06). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,364.89% and a negative return on equity of 109.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for hospital and extended duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism in adults hospitalized for an acute medical illness; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein that is in Phase III study for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage to treat hematologic cancers.

