BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in The Western Union Company (WU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,249 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of The Western Union worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 34.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,821,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $784,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568,831 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the first quarter valued at $131,161,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at $82,670,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 36.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,306,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 14.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,353,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,957 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

In related news, EVP Odilon Almeida sold 81,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,701,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 20,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $414,243.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,632 shares of company stock worth $2,208,169. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WU stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 698.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

