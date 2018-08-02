BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Signition LP bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $207,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $212,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $234,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust opened at $124.98 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $106.41 and a 1-year high of $134.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.25.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 33.70%. The firm had revenue of $224.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $2,381,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 56,625 shares of company stock worth $6,796,976 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRT. SunTrust Banks upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.85.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

