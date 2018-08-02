BMO Capital Markets Reiterates $93.00 Price Target for Extra Space Storage (EXR)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) received a $93.00 price target from BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.54.

Shares of Extra Space Storage opened at $92.63 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.22. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $74.44 and a one year high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $258.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.14 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $863,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,540,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $331,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,147.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,438 shares of company stock worth $1,912,315 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,177,000 after purchasing an additional 938,851 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,847,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,727,000 after purchasing an additional 66,223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,059,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,706 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,055,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,605,000 after purchasing an additional 73,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,914,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,293,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the last quarter.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,523 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,050,000 units and approximately 115 million square feet of rentable space.

