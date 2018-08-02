BMO Capital Markets Boosts Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) Price Target to C$56.50

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.25 to C$56.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s current price.

GRT.UN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.92.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust traded down C$0.25, reaching C$54.30, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 4,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,930. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$45.03 and a 52-week high of C$52.69.

