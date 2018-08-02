BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Vale (VALE) a $16.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price target on Vale (NYSE:VALE) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vale from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Vale has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $14.06 on Monday. Vale has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 1,518.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

