Blyth (BTH) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.04

News stories about Blyth (NYSE:BTH) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blyth earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the consumer goods maker an impact score of 45.4201559161061 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Blyth remained flat at $$5.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings.

Blyth Company Profile

Blyth, Inc is a United States-based home expressions company. The Company designs, markets and sells various candles and home fragrance products. The Company also designs and markets various health, wellness and beauty products, household convenience items and personalized gifts through the catalog/Internet channel.

