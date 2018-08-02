Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Stock Price Up 12.2% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s share price rose 12.2% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $72.34 and last traded at $66.79. Approximately 1,543,551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 438,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.54.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,068.27% and a negative return on equity of 37.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 602.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $1,461,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 57,102 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 29.4% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $2,739,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.