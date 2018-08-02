bluebird bio (BLUE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLUE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.90.

bluebird bio traded down $0.45, reaching $155.05, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 36,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,033. bluebird bio has a one year low of $85.65 and a one year high of $236.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.02.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($0.59). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 857.55% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $695,977.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,101.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Davidson sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $2,441,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,120,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,527 shares of company stock valued at $8,106,844. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $171,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Opus Point Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at about $233,000.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

