Blue Capital Reinsurance (BCRH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Blue Capital Reinsurance alerts:

Blue Capital Reinsurance opened at $10.55 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.03.

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Blue Capital Reinsurance had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 98.53%. The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. analysts anticipate that Blue Capital Reinsurance will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $872,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 105,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Blue Capital Reinsurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.