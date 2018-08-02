Blue Apron (APRN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 227.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blue Apron from $2.00 to $1.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.70 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Blue Apron from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Blue Apron from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blue Apron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of Blue Apron traded down $0.59, hitting $1.83, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 308,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Blue Apron has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $453.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -1.06.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 155.60% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Blue Apron will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ilia M. Papas sold 157,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $540,883.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 78,100 shares in the company, valued at $267,883. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $338,665.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 598,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,698. Company insiders own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blue Apron by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 44,602 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Blue Apron by 3,473.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,157 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

